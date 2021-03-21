Menu
Magic Valley Times-News
Daniel Sellers
1939 - 2021
BORN
1939
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Rosenau Funeral Home & Crematory
2826 Addison Avenue East
Twin Falls, ID

Daniel Sellers

August 25, 1939 - March 16, 2021

On March 16, 2021, a kind and gentle man earned his angel wings. Dan Sellers was born August 25, 1939 in Twin Falls to Frank and Alta Sellers. He was the little brother to two older siblings.

Dan was a Navy veteran, a school teacher, husband, dad, and a friend to many.

He retired in 1995 taking early retirement and excited to travel. He spent many winters in Arizona and many summers in Washington with his sons. Dan was an avid fisherman and camper, always with his family.

He is survived by his wife of 57 years, Alvonia, sons Barry and Andy, sister Sandy Jensen (Gordon), his fishing partner and brother-in-law Leon, and brother-in-law and best buddy Duane. He also has many nieces and nephews that he loved dearly.

Many thanks are sent to Horizon Hospice, Marilyn, Matthew, and Lisa. Thank you.

Many, many thanks to Heritage Assisted Living and Memory Care. The staff and care givers are wonderful. Thank you all.

Dan's request was to have no services which will be honored.

Those we love don't go away, they walk beside us every day, unseen, unheard, but always near, still loved, still missed and very dear.

Arrangements are under the direction of Rosenau Funeral Home.


Published by Magic Valley Times-News on Mar. 21, 2021.
Funeral services provided by:
Rosenau Funeral Home & Crematory
Alvonia, I was so saddened to read of Danny's passing. I send you my deepest sympathies and may God bless you in your time of need. I graduated from Valley High School in 1961 and knew you, Sandy and Leon. All my best. Marvin Craig
Marvin Craig
March 25, 2021
Sorry for your family´s loss. He touched the lives of many, especially his students. He told me many times that "I wish I could do more for the leaders of tomorrow, teach at their ability level." He taught the class of `91 computer science, even some coding in the fifth grade. So he did challenge them to their ability.
Linda Montgomery
March 21, 2021
Danny Sellers, one of the best men I have ever had the privilege of knowing. No dought where Dannys' next home will be. He's in the hands of the Lord.
Marvin Spacek
March 21, 2021
