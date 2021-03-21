Daniel Sellers

August 25, 1939 - March 16, 2021

On March 16, 2021, a kind and gentle man earned his angel wings. Dan Sellers was born August 25, 1939 in Twin Falls to Frank and Alta Sellers. He was the little brother to two older siblings.

Dan was a Navy veteran, a school teacher, husband, dad, and a friend to many.

He retired in 1995 taking early retirement and excited to travel. He spent many winters in Arizona and many summers in Washington with his sons. Dan was an avid fisherman and camper, always with his family.

He is survived by his wife of 57 years, Alvonia, sons Barry and Andy, sister Sandy Jensen (Gordon), his fishing partner and brother-in-law Leon, and brother-in-law and best buddy Duane. He also has many nieces and nephews that he loved dearly.

Many thanks are sent to Horizon Hospice, Marilyn, Matthew, and Lisa. Thank you.

Many, many thanks to Heritage Assisted Living and Memory Care. The staff and care givers are wonderful. Thank you all.

Dan's request was to have no services which will be honored.

Those we love don't go away, they walk beside us every day, unseen, unheard, but always near, still loved, still missed and very dear.

Arrangements are under the direction of Rosenau Funeral Home.