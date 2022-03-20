Danielle Martinez James

December 31, 1974 - March 2, 2022

Danielle Martinez James, 47, of Kimberly gracefully left this world on March 2, 2022, after her hard-fought battle with ovarian cancer. She was surrounded by her family and dear friends at the Huntsman Cancer Institute.

Danielle was born to Tony and Linda Martinez on December 31, 1974, in Twin Falls, Idaho. Danielle lived with her parents and little sister Jennifer in Jerome during her early years before Linda and the girls moved to Twin Falls after divorcing Tony. Danielle attended Morningside Elementary until 6th grade. The family then moved to Kimberly after Linda married Brent Morrill. Danielle attended Kimberly High School and participated in both basketball and track before graduating in 1993. After attending the College of Southern Idaho, Danielle's free spirit and adventurous soul led her away from Idaho and to her love of the ocean as she spent time living in both coastal towns of Oxnard, California, and Virginia Beach, Virginia. Danielle also loved the mountains and spent years living and working in Lake Tahoe, Nevada as well as Sun Valley and Ketchum Idaho before returning home to her roots in Kimberly, Idaho in 2006. Danielle loved working for both Rock Creek Restaurant and Standard Dairy Consultants in Jerome where she made many good friends and tirelessly juggled both jobs while starting her own family. She married Justin James on 08.08.08 in Kauai, Hawaii and the two welcomed a daughter, Sawyer in 2009, and a son, Jake, in 2010. The family passionately pursued outdoor adventures together and loved to travel as well as camping, hiking, boating, and skiing. Danielle was an avid runner and was often seen on a country road running with the family dogs. She was active with the kids' sports, volunteered countless hours with East End Providers, and loved gardening and making her house a home. She did all these things and many more exceptionally well and will be deeply and forever missed.

Danielle is survived by her husband, Justin, daughter Sawyer, son Jake, step-children Abby, J.W. and Bryar, father Tony, parents Linda and Brent Morrill, sister Jennifer Egbert, nephews Mason, Aydan, and Dillon, nieces Kyleigh and Riley as well as many cousins and aunts and uncles. Danielle is proceeded in death by both her grandparents Buster and Pat Young, her step-mother Diane Martinez and her uncle Dick Young.

A remembrance and celebration of life open house for Danielle will be held at Rock Creek Restaurant on Friday, April 22, 2022, from 2:00 to 4:00 PM. In addition, a charitable dinner and auction event called "Doing it for Dani" will be held Saturday, April 23rd in Twin Falls with all proceeds going into a trust fund for Danielle's children Sawyer and Jake.