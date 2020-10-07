Darleen (Murri) Knighton

March 15, 1931 ~ October 5, 2020

Darleen (Murri) Knighton, 89, passed away peacefully, October 5, 2020 at Lincoln County Care Center with complications from Diabetes.

She was born March 15, 1931 in Rexburg, ID. She married Orville LeRoy Knighton October 17, 1953 in Twin Falls, ID. She lived in Pocatello, Murtaugh and Twin Falls through her married years. She is preceded in death by her husband, Orville LeRoy Knighton and all her siblings. She is survived by her daughter, Susan Louise Knighton.

Graveside Funeral Services will be Thursday, October 8, 2020 at 1:00 PM with a viewing at Parkes Funeral Home from 11-12 AM.

