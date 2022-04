Darlynn May Guymon

JEROME - Darlynn May Guymon, 70, of Jerome, passed away on June 16, 2021. Funeral services will be held at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, Jerome Stake Center, on Friday, June 25, 2021, at 2:30 p.m. Visitation will be held from 1:30 until service time at the church. Burial will follow at the Jerome Cemetery. Friends can leave condolences at demaraysjerome.com.