David John Davis

August 20, 1937 - April 5, 2022

David John Davis, 84 years of age, was born on August 20, 1937, in California. He passed away on April 5, 2022, near his residence in Kimberly Idaho.

Survived by his wife Betty and a community of friends.

Dave spent much of his life in service to others. David will be missed by the many lives he touched.