David Worth Kinyon

June 2, 1935 - September 22, 2021

David Worth Kinyon passed away peacefully on September 22, 2021. David was born on June 2, 1935, to Minnie Ellen Goff and Denver Chrissman Kinyon. As a child, David spent his summers at the family sheep camps and his winters at home helping with many chores.

In school, David loved the agricultural classes and was a big advocate in FFA earning his National FFA degree. He attended Castleford High School where he met the love of his life, Shirley Human. David graduated high school in 1953 and attended Boise Junior College that fall. He moved back home after attending college for one year. He and Shirley married on August 6, 1954. Together they raised two children, Joe and Lou Ann. Their home was always open to their children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and anyone who happened to stop by.

David was known to be quite the cowboy. He could ride and rope-like no other. Together, David, Shirley, and Joe built quite the cattle operation. David and Shirley were valued lifetime members of the 71 Cattleman's Association. When he wasn't out checking the cows or breaking ice, you could find him fishing anywhere you could find fish to catch, hunting whatever was in season, or skiing (on water or snow). David could make a friend anywhere he would go. He was quite the storyteller and had a story for just about any occasion.

In 2007, David lost the love of his life to a long battle with cancer. However, he was blessed enough to have found love twice when he met Velda Lawrence. David and Velda spent their later years going on road trips, camping excursions, and many other adventures together.

David is survived by his sister, Grace Johnson; daughter, Lou Ann (Christy) Burkhalter; Granddaughters, Stacy Kinyon, Amy (Jim) Weighall, and Cammy Kinyon. Great-grandchildren, Tanya (Rob) Lanham, Kreagan Bower, and Waylon Kinyon; Great Great Grandchildren, Dalley, Nash, and Frank Lanham.

He was preceded in death by his parents, his wife, Shirley, his son, Joe, an infant daughter, and his second love, Velda.

A funeral service will be held on Monday, October 4, 2021, at 11:00 a.m. at Rosenau Funeral Home with interment to follow at 2 p.m. at Sunset Memorial Park, Twin Falls. Arrangements are under the direction of Rosenau Funeral Home.