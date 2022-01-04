David Trevor Stratton

April 10, 1933 - December 6, 2021

Trevor passed away peacefully at his home on December 6, 2021.

He has four sons by his first wife Margo Bader. David/Shaun/Roger/Kevin. He married Barb Walkie in 1975. He Ranched and had a Backhoe business and was a mechanic at a lumber mill company in Meadow Valley. He and Barb moved to North Shoshone Idaho in 1978 where they ranched and farmed. Trevor loved to go hunting and fishing. They sold the Ranch in 2020 and moved to Gooding.

Per Trevor's request there will be no services.