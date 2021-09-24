To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Susan, my heart goes out to you and your family. It was so great to watch our girls on the basketball court , enjoy all your grandkids, they are you and David´s legacy
Jill and Paul Wornell
Friend
September 30, 2021
Susan, so sorry to hear about David. My mother, Dorcas Wilson , thought you two were the most wonderful people and we were grateful for her to live on your property after you acquired it. We have great memories. God bless you and your family Thanks
Allan Wilson
Friend
September 26, 2021
Add .... Sending warm hugs and love to Susan and family during this difficult time of grief/loss.
Jill Kerl
September 24, 2021
We are deeply saddened and to learn of Dave's passing. ... a longtime friend of our family for many years (going back to our father's being friends when they were lads) Our condolences and continued prayers for comfort for Susan and family.