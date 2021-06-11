Dean Watterson, 79, a resident of Hagerman, passed away on Wednesday, June 9, 2021 at his home in Hagerman. Funeral arrangements are pending under the care and direction of Demaray Funeral Service - Gooding Chapel.
Published by Magic Valley Times-News on Jun. 11, 2021.
My thoughts and prayers are with the family. Dean was good man and I enjoyed speaking with. I will truly miss him and our conversations that we had from time to time. Rest peaceful Dean...
David ULi
June 14, 2021
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow. I knew your dad years ago, I lived just down the road from the his father/mothers home. He was always so kind and would help anyone out. May he rest in peace.