Deanna L. Durbin

December 12, 1942 - August 25, 2021

Deanna L. Durbin, of Twin Falls, passed away peacefully August 25, 2021, with her daughters by her side. Deanna was born December 12, 1942 in Vallejo, California to Ferdinand Scherbinske and Ellen Jeanne (Rose) Scherbinske Sund. She was a member of the First Christian Church.

Deanna grew up in Twin Falls graduating from TFHS in 1961. She married Bill L. Durbin and together they had two daughters, Marni and Kristen. They later divorced and remained close friends placing family first as a commitment and priority.

Our beloved Nana touched the lives of many with her easy love and gentle ways. She was a loving mother, daughter, sister, grandmother, greatgrandmother and friend.

Deanna joined the workforce later in life after being a stay at home mother. Her friend Joyce shared memories of her as a titan of tiny structure that packed a sizable following and leadership role in the Dry Bean Industry where she worked for several decades starting in the early 1980's. One of the very first handful of women to actively gain leadership in this male-dominated agricultural industry, Deanna started her career at Haney Seed Company in the early 1980's and moved to exceedingly higher positions there and later in her respected leadership roles at Trinidad/Benham/Conida until she retired in 2006.

Deanna's vast knowledge in the dry bean industry garnered kudos from her peers and her competition. She served on many industry committees within the local, state, national, and international realm to enhance dry bean consumption. Her calm demeanor turned simple acquaintances to meaningful and major contracts with large dry bean end users, including Bush Bros Bean, Hormel, the U.S. government, and other large branded commercial entities.

Family was Deanna's greatest priority and blessing in life. Observing the way she treated others taught those around her the importance of gratitude, honesty, patience and having a sense of humor. She was an amazing mother but even more an incredible grandma not just to family but to all children that crossed her path, giving her the title of Nana. She was a huge Disney fan and shared her joy by taking trips with family and sharing many gifts with a Disney inspired theme that will be forever treasured.

Those who knew her were blessed to have her guidance and support as a friend. Whenever someone needed assistance or listening ear, she was there without question. She adored each of her grandchildren and marveled at their knowledge and actions, making each feel special. She attended family activities and when she was not able to attend in person she attended online to not miss out. She was an amazing cook and seamstress. She loved a quick trip to Jackpot and it's surprising despite her many attempts that she didn't win the lottery.

Deanna is survived by her daughters, Marni (Dennis) Pullin and Kristen Durbin. Brothers and sister, James Sund, Allen Scherbinske (Cecil) and Gail Peterson. Grandchildren, Heather (Kevin) Merritt, Hilary (Mike) LeVine and Haley Durbin. Great-grandchildren Preston, Emma, Lily and Nora. Lifelong best friend Margie Prater. Minnie her beloved pup. She was preceded in death by her father and mother.

Nana will live in our hearts always and forever.

Gratitude extended to Dr. Joseph Waters and St. Luke's Magic Valley physicians, nurses and staff for providing Deanna exceptional healthcare.

In honoring Deanna's request, a private family memorial will be held.

The family suggests donations be made to the Twin Falls Animal Shelter or charity of choice.