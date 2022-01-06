Deborah L. Burke

December 30, 1958 - January 5, 2022

Deborah L. Burke, 63, of Shoshone passed away January 5, 2022, at her home. She was born December 30, 1958, in Plainview, Texas to Mildred Evelyn Stanley.

After graduating high school and attending college, Deborah served in the United States Army from 1980 until 1986.

Deborah was previously married to Dwayne Connor from 1982 until 1995. She married Michael Burke on October 27, 2021, in St. Helens, Oregon.

Deborah's career varied over the years. She worked as a secretary, a daycare provider, and a nursing assistant, then she worked in production. When she wasn't working, she enjoyed gardening and building pollinator gardens. She grew herbal medicines and was involved in community gardens. She belonged to For the Love of Growing, Native Plants of America community.

She is survived by her husband, Michael; daughters, Casedy Wofford and Alexis Vanderford; stepson, Vincent Burke; stepdaughter, Sarah Whalen; and six grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her mother in 2001, and each of her siblings.

No formal service will be held.

