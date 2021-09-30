Deborah Lee Rayl

January 11, 1954 - August 27, 2021

Deborah Lee Rayl, age 67 passed away on August 27, 2021, in Vancouver, Washington. Deborah was born on January 11, 1954, to Bill G. Rayl and Evangeline G. Watson in Twin Falls, Idaho. She married Thomas R Powell III in 1974.

Deborah is survived by both parents and three siblings Pamela Rayl, Lisa Branning, and Kenneth Rayl. Her daughter Michelle Machado and son Thomas R Powell IV. Three nieces and a nephew Amy Young, Jackson Rayl, Sydnee Johnson, and Gracie Rayl. Deborah is also survived by seven grandchildren Caleb Powell, Dylan Powell, Emma Powell, Preston Powell, Blake Powell, Rex Machado, and Reed Machado. A great-grandnephew Otis Young and a great-grandniece Zea Young.

Deborah is preceded in death by her grandparents Hildegard Mein, Robert and Pearl M. Rayl, and a niece Bobbie Hess. Deborah was cremated on September 18th, 2021. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.