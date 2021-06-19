Menu
Debra Dawn Johnson
1954 - 2021
BORN
1954
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Demaray Funeral Service - Gooding Chapel
737 Main Street
Gooding, ID

Debra Dawn Johnson

August 2, 1954 - June 16, 2021

Debra Dawn Johnson, 66, a resident of Shoshone and formerly of Hagerman, passed away on Wednesday, June 16, 2021 at the Lincoln County Care Center in Shoshone.

Debra was born on August 2, 1954 in Los Angeles, California, the daughter of Edwin K. and Osia Vondell Fishburn.

Debra married Frank Nephi Johnson and they made their home in Hagerman. Frank preceded her in death on May 3, 2020.

Debra is survived by: her brothers – Gregg Fishburn of California and Alan Fishburn of Nebraska; her sister – Becky Johnson of Arizona; and brother-in-law – Bruce Johnson of Idaho.

A graveside memorial service will be held on Tuesday, June 29, 2021 at 10:30 a.m. at the Hagerman Cemetery in Hagerman Idaho.

Funeral and cremation arrangements are under the care and direction of Demaray Funeral Service – Gooding Chapel.

Condolences, memories and photos can be shared with the family by following the obituary link at www.demarayfuneralservice.com.


Published by Magic Valley Times-News from Jun. 19 to Jun. 27, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
29
Service
10:30a.m.
Hagerman Cemetery
Cemetery Road and East Ave., Hagerman, ID
