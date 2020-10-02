Delores Durfee Silver

May 17, 1936 ~ September 29, 2020

Delores Durfee Silver died September 29, 2020 at her home in Jerome.

Delores was born May 17, 1936 in Buhl to Glen and Hazel King Durfee. She was their only child. Glen was a rolling stone, and Delores spent her childhood between southern California and southern Idaho. She graduated high school from Buhl, Idaho. After graduation, she went to business school in Twin Falls where she met Bart Silver. The two were married June 8, 1955.

Then the trouble began. Four children were born over a fourteen-year period. Deborah (LeRoy Hayes), Bret (Laurie), Michael (Lisa Thibault), and Katie. Bart and Delores raised their family on twenty acres south of Jerome. All four children graduated from Jerome High School-a few by the skin of their teeth.

Delores was employed as the office manager in the family business for many years. She also found the time to participate in her children's activities. She was a Girl Scout leader and a 4-H leader where she shared her skills of sewing and cake decorating. She was the scorekeeper for her sons' baseball teams which Bart was coaching. She was Guardian of Job's Daughters Bethel 19. She was a very active member of county extension clubs over the years. Her county fair entries were numerous and resulted in ribbons every year. She was a member of Eastern Star, Daughters of the Nile, and Selah Club. Delores was renowned for winning door prizes.

She and Bart enjoyed camping and riding horses. Delores especially loved to travel. She loved Disneyland and it was a great joy to her when she took the kids and grandkids to Disneyland one year. She and Bart took car trips all over the country after retirement.

Delores' health declined in recent years and she was afflicted with Alzheimer's. This disease never robbed her of her sense of humor or her loving heart. She shared with everyone how much she loved them-including her caregivers at Grace Memory Care. Delores came home a week ago due to the love and care which her daughter Katie provided with the help of hospice.

She leaves behind her husband, children and her adored grandchildren-Eric Hayes and Victoria Pool; Taner Esterbrook, Tyler Sabala, and Tim Silver; Jenna Hawkins, Tennison Silver and Talon Silver; Garrett Lewis, Sheridan Lewis, and Sawyer Hancock and nine great grand children.

Graveside Services will be held on Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020 at the Jerome Cemetery. Arrangements are under the care of Dowell and Judy Demaray at Demaray's Jerome Memorial Chapel. Face masks are highly recommended.