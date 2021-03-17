Delva Eastman

August 5, 1927 - March 15, 2021

Delva Eastman peacefully passed away Monday, March 15, 2021 at Evergreen Place Assisted Living in Buhl, Idaho. She was born in Burley, Idaho on August 5, 1927 to Venora and Kenneth Curtis, joining her 9-year-old sister, Alta, who became her life-long best friend. At three years of age her father moved the family to Buhl to open the Curtis Chevrolet dealership. She resided in Buhl for the next 90 years.

Delva attended Buhl schools and in 1945 graduated from Buhl High School where she participated in student government, Glee and Pep Club, National Honor Society and worked at Jack Moss Bakery and Ramona Theater. She pledged Pi Beta Phi Sorority at University of Idaho and after a term there she moved back home to work at Farmers National Bank. It was on the corner of the bank where a handsome young man, clad in hip waders, proposed marriage after work at Snake River Trout Farm. Jess O. Eastman Jr., "Ted" and Delva were wed on March 20, 1946 in the local Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. The newlyweds lived upstairs in the Stokes Apartment where they had no refrigerator, kept their milk on an outdoor windowsill, cooked on a hotplate, and slept in a Murphy bed. In 1950 they welcomed their first child, Kathleen, in 1953, their second daughter, Rebecca and in 1959 their son, Glenn Curtis.

On September 1, 1966, after years at Snake River Trout Farm, and generous financial investments from friends and family, Delva and Ted founded Clear Springs Trout Company. As their trout business developed, Delva worked wherever she was needed, from the company office, to the hatch house, to the processing plant. They lived at the trout farm until 1979 when they moved to their final home on the Snake River.

At their river home Delva helped Ted raise animals, grew vegetables, fruit, and flowers and furiously canned to keep up with all the tomatoes. She was obsessive about weeding which she said was therapeutic for her. She was also an accomplished pianist, a City League bowler (in her younger days), an avid golfer, and was prolific in cross stitch and needle point.

She faithfully cared for Ted throughout his long illness until his passing in 2003. Despite a debilitating stroke in 2007, she faced her last 13 years with a positive outlook, and a robust sense of humor. She was totally devoted to her family and expressed her love to them up to her very last breath.

Delva was preceded in death by her parents, Ken and Nora Curtis; her sister, Alta; a grandson; and great granddaughter. She is survived by her children, Kathleen (Ron Rooth) Eastman, Rebecca Eastman, and Glenn (Marisa) Eastman; seven grandchildren; and seven great grandchildren.

Delva was a life-long member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and her funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m., Thursday, March 25, 2021 with a viewing one hour prior to service at the Deep Creek Ward, 1001 Fair Street, Buhl, Idaho 83316. The family requests that attendees wear a face covering and practice social distancing.

Donations to The Boys and Girls Club of Buhl can be sent to 523 Sawtooth Blvd., Buhl, ID 83316 in lieu of flowers.

The family thanks the staff at Evergreen Place Assisted Living and Hospice Visions for Delva's long term and end-of-life care and support.

