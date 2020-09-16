Denise Watson Lundquist

February 8, 1955 ~ September 11, 2020

Denise Watson Lundquist, 65, a self-proclaimed "professional homemaker" of Swan Valley, slipped away peacefully on Friday, September 11, 2020, after a two year battle with cancer.

Denise was born on February 8, 1955, in Rupert, Idaho. She was the youngest daughter of Wayne and Leota Sheen Watson. She grew up in Hazelton, where she had a group of cousins that were very close in age and always stayed friends. Denise was very self-determined from a young age. She knew what she wanted and decided early on how she wanted her life to be. Denise stuck with her plan of marrying and having a large family.

She met Mark Lundquist at Ricks College, where they both danced with the Valhalla Folk Dance Team. She instantly knew he was the one and they were married on May 30, 1975. They were blessed with eight children. Denise's children are her legacy and she loved to show them off. She lived for her children and grandchildren. Denise took pride in raising her children in her little valley on the river and it was her life's work. She was known to take in teenagers and love them like her own. She didn't want any credit, but was responsible for much of their success. She also earned five Eagle Scout awards, with the help of her sons.

Denise was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She valued her testimony and it was only strengthened by her trials in life. A large part of her life was supporting her children as they served as missionaries throughout the world. Denise loved the temple and lamented not being able to attend this year. She loved to serve and was not interested in worldly things so she put her time and energy into helping others. Denise spent over 30 years volunteering with the Swan Valley School's ski program at Grand Targhee.

Denise was a phenomenal baker. She cooked, tended and mended until the week she died, always with others in mind. She was very smart and could take on anyone in Trivial Pursuit. Her family likes to think she passed that on to each one of her children. She loved boat rides and gardening. Denise was a very happy person and loved to have fun. She loved and valued her friends from her childhood and spent her final days surrounded by her friends and family who loved her. She made the most of any situation and Denise left saying that "this was a wonderful world."

Denise is survived by her loving husband of 45 years, Mark Lundquist; eight children, Joseph (Jenny) Lundquist, Jacob (Natalie) Lundquist, Daniel (Darcy) Lundquist, Katrina (Trent) Belnap, Benjamin (Chelsea) Lundquist, Andrew (Kimber) Lundquist, Elisabeth (Travis) Roe, Olivia Lundquist; sister, Connie (Rick) Kelly; and 16 grandchildren.

A public visitation will be held from 6-8 p.m. Friday, September 18, 2020, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Swan Valley, 3109 Swan Valley Highway. A private funeral for family and friends will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, September 19, 2020, at Wood Funeral Home East Side, 963 South Ammon Road. Burial will be in Ririe-Shelton Cemetery. Funeral services will be broadcast live at www.woodfuneralhome.com.

Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.woodfuneralhome.com.