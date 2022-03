Dennis Lee Brittain

1948 - 2021

Dennis Lee Brittain was a caring father, grandfather, brother, and friend. Surrounded by his loved ones, Dennis passed away on April 21, 2021 at the age of 73 after a short, courageous battle with cancer. For more information about services in Dennis's honor, and to share memories and condolences, please visit https://everloved.com/life-of/dennis-brittain/