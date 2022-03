To the Fultz Family, We loved Dennis and his parents so much. They took Joe in when his Mom passed away at 8 years old and, and Ardena was always there him, cooking something wonderful. We have so many memories with Den (and Jen). I will never forget his sarcasm, laughter, and driving the red Ford truck around Jerome,past my parents house on Davis everyday, a little too fast, with the stereo blaring! When I would sit in the middle of him and Joe and sing along with the radio, he would crank the music, so he didn't have to hear me. :) Joe loved him dearly, we are sad we didn't see him much after we moved to Oregon. Hugs to James and Kenny and all of the kids.

DeAnna and Joe Jones Friend June 7, 2021