Dennis Dean Packer

1933 - 2021

Dennis Dean Packer, age 88, Twin Falls Idaho passed away at home on June 16, 2021.

Dean was a professional artist and a member of the Twin Falls Center for the Arts for several years.

He is survived by his wife Phyllis, sons Mike Packer (deceased), Mark Packer, and daughter Sheila Mendoza of California. Five Granddaughters and three Great-grandchildren. Plus many Nieces and Nephews.

