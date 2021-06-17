Menu
Dennis Dean Packer
1933 - 2021
Parke's Magic Valley Funeral Home & Crematory
2551 Kimberly Rd
Twin Falls, ID

Dennis Dean Packer, age 88, Twin Falls Idaho passed away at home on June 16, 2021.

Dean was a professional artist and a member of the Twin Falls Center for the Arts for several years.

He is survived by his wife Phyllis, sons Mike Packer (deceased), Mark Packer, and daughter Sheila Mendoza of California. Five Granddaughters and three Great-grandchildren. Plus many Nieces and Nephews.

Those who wish may share memories and condolences on his memorial page at www.magicvalleyfuneralhome.com.


Published by Magic Valley Times-News from Jun. 17 to Jun. 27, 2021.
