Dennis Charles Parker

March 15, 1950 - March 2, 2021

Dennis Charles Parker, 70, passed away March 2, 2021 from an unexpected heart attack while residing at Highland Estates Assisted Living in Burley, Idaho. He was born in Rupert, Idaho March 15, 1950 to Delbert H. and C. Elizabeth Parker, and was the 6th of 10 children. He attended Acequia Elementary, Washington Junior High, and Minico High School, but graduated from St. Anthony High School in 1968. After graduating, he moved to Southern California with his high school sweetheart with plans to get married once there, but she broke his heart and he returned to Idaho, later attending Ricks College from 1970-1971.

Dennis primarily grew up on the Acequia farm until the family moved to Rupert in 1964. Lots of fun and trouble ensued on the farm with his brothers and cousins that only boys know how to do, but farm work taught him many practical skills that he would use throughout his life.

Dennis had many jobs, but mostly worked in construction framing, painting, cabinetry, roofing, and building modular homes. Interim jobs included restaurant work, farm work, and driving truck, both long haul and in the harvest. He would say of himself, "Jack of All Trades, Master of None! "

Dennis was extremely smart, witty, and talented, but his whole adult life he was plagued with the mental health disorder of schizophrenia that severely hampered his life. It presented many challenges for him along the way, but he bravely plunged his way through life enduring to the very end. He was very musically inclined, playing the piano, guitar, drums, and harmonica by ear. He liked to sing and even spent a year in the high school choir. Listening to music, as well as playing music, was a favorite pastime for him. One of his favorite artists was "The Doors". He had a knack for art across many mediums and in recent years picked up wood carving. Dennis also had a way with words on paper, both in story and poetry, but all these talents he kept close to himself, mostly for his own enjoyment and happiness. Other hobbies included the outdoors with time spent fishing, hunting, and camping with friends and family, telling jokes around the campfire. He was also quite the prankster!

One cannot say he did not travel. Maybe not outside the good old USA so much, but he has been all over this country in one fashion or another and has lived in all the western states of Idaho, California, Oregon, Washington, Montana, Wyoming, Utah, Arizona and Nevada.

Dennis was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, and while not always an active participant of his church, he spent many, many hours reading the volumes of scripture over and over, leaving the leather-bound cover and pages ragged from its extensive use.

Dennis never married or had any children. He is survived by his siblings, Karen Walker of Bellevue WA, Maretta Parker of Bountiful Utah, sister-in-law Sylvia Parker of Chubbuck Idaho, Steve (Gayleen) Parker of Ririe Idaho, Laura (Kay) Carlisle of Boise Idaho, Allan (MaRee) Parker of Rock Springs Wyoming, Janet (Jim) Greenwell of Park City Utah, Gina (Charlie) Waddell of Meridian Idaho, 9 nieces, 15 nephews, and many great nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, his infant sister Elizabeth Ann, his older brother Douglas W. Parker, his nephew Wade Nielsen, and his niece Amy Nielsen.

A shout out to the folks at Highland Estates Assisted Living & Retirement. Thank you for the care and sense of community belonging you provided for Dennis this past year and a half while he still navigated his own independence.

Cremation is under the direction of Morrison Funeral Home & Crematory. His ashes will be interned at the Rupert Cemetery on May 1, 2021 with a Celebration of Life at 11:00 am. Family and friends are welcome to come share their thoughts and memories of Dennis.

In honor of Dennis, tax deductible donations can be made to NAMI (National Alliance on Mental Illness) at www.nami.org or a check to NAMI, PO Box 49104, Baltimore, MD 21297. There is a lot of uncertainty in the world right now, but one thing remains clear: people need access to mental health care and support. NAMI is there to ensure that no one is alone on their mental health journey.