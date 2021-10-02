I am so sorry to hear about Dennis. We were best friends when I was in the 2nd, 3rd and 4th grade in Carey. It was Dennis Patterson, Dennis Hennifer and me. We sure had some good times together. I wish Dennis and I would have got together after high school but life seems to get way to busy. I will miss Dennis. Our prayers go out to his family. Terry Felsman (I was a foster kid to Don and Mary Dilworth)

Terry Felsman Friend October 5, 2021