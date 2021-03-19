Diana (Nutsch) Belasquez

December 9, 1956 - March 17, 2021

On March 17, 2021 Diana passed away at her home in Wendell after a courageous journey with brain cancer, with her family by her side.

Diana was born December 9, 1956 to Raymond and Ursula (Bohn) Nutsch in Jerome, Idaho. She was raised on a farm in Jerome County, the youngest of six children: four boys and two girls. She attended Jerome High School and later graduated from Wendell High School in 1976.

Diana married Gilbert "Gib" Belasquez in 1974 and welcomed three daughters into their family soon after: Jami, Janice, and JoAnn. They raised their daughters in Wendell in the family house on the corner, where many happy memories were made.

During her life, Diana was employed at Tupperware, Magic Valley Manor, Idaho Trout Processors, Snake River Grill, and most recently as a rural mail carrier for the US Postal Service before officially retiring.

In her high school days, she learned how to sew, and her love of sewing continued throughout her lifetime. She made many beautiful projects which included quilts, pajamas, slippers, scarves, along with various other useful items, many of which she donated to friends and family. She especially found joy from repurposing old items into something new and had a real talent for it. In her early days, she had many enjoyable years of playing adult co-ed softball, where she and Gib formed lifelong friendships. After softball they joined a bowling league for many years and enjoyed road trips to bowling tournaments with friends. Most recently, she joined the VFW Post 3001 Auxiliary where she took an active role in supporting local veterans and their families, where she met many more great friends. In addition, she enjoyed spending time with her grandkids, stargazing, attending baseball games, and getting out in the Idaho desert with her two dogs, 4-wheeling and exploring.

She is survived by her husband of 46 years, Gib Belasquez; and their two beloved dogs, Urchel and Squirt; three daughters, Jami (Javier) Ramirez of Shoshone; Janice (Kasey) Prestwich of Jerome; and JoAnn Belasquez of Rolleston, England; nine grandchildren, Michael Moffitt, Jacob Moffitt, Garrett Newman, Ross Prestwich, Wesley Prestwich, Isabel Belasquez, Isaac Lewis, Jillian Stoney, and Keyan Stoney.

She was preceded in death by her mother and father, Ursula and Raymond Nutsch; brothers, Carl Nutsch and Roger Nutsch; and sister, Mary Ann (Nutsch) Barinaga; along with many aunts, uncles, and cousins.

A private family memorial will be held with interment at the Snake River Canyon National Veterans Cemetery, Buhl, Idaho. A celebration of life with extended family and friends will be scheduled at a later date.

Our family would like to recognize the team at Idaho Home Health and Hospice for the excellent care they helped us give our wife and mother in the last weeks of her life.

Memories and condolences may be shared with the family on Diana's memorial webpage at www.farnsworthmortuary.com.