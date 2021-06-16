Diana Speirs

June 27, 1945 - May 24, 2021

Diana Speirs, our 75 year old, fun loving mother left the party on May 24, 2021. Her three children: DonDee Ford of Salt Lake City, Utah, Ronda (Troy) Mahl of Pocatello and Tony (Mariah) Farmer of Boise, Idaho will receive visitors at any time during a 24-hour music filled "Funeral Open House" from 2 p.m. Friday June 18th to 2:00 p.m. Saturday June 19, 2021 at Parke's Magic Valley Funeral Home, 2551 Kimberly Rd. in Twin Falls. Per Diana's wishes, feel free to come in costume.

Mom's life motto: If you want to have fun, don't say "No"!