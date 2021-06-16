Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Magic Valley Times-News
Magic Valley Times-News Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Diana Speirs
FUNERAL HOME
Parke's Magic Valley Funeral Home & Crematory
2551 Kimberly Rd
Twin Falls, ID

Diana Speirs

June 27, 1945 - May 24, 2021

Diana Speirs, our 75 year old, fun loving mother left the party on May 24, 2021. Her three children: DonDee Ford of Salt Lake City, Utah, Ronda (Troy) Mahl of Pocatello and Tony (Mariah) Farmer of Boise, Idaho will receive visitors at any time during a 24-hour music filled "Funeral Open House" from 2 p.m. Friday June 18th to 2:00 p.m. Saturday June 19, 2021 at Parke's Magic Valley Funeral Home, 2551 Kimberly Rd. in Twin Falls. Per Diana's wishes, feel free to come in costume.

Mom's life motto: If you want to have fun, don't say "No"!


Published by Magic Valley Times-News on Jun. 16, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
19
Service
2:00p.m.
Sunset Memorial Park
2296 Kimberly Road, Falls, ID
Jun
19
Interment
2:00p.m.
Sunset Memorial Park
2296 Kimberly Road, Falls, ID
Funeral services provided by:
Parke's Magic Valley Funeral Home & Crematory
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Parke's Magic Valley Funeral Home & Crematory.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.