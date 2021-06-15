Diana Lee Suter

June 10, 1958 - June 12, 2021

Diana Lee Suter passed away June 12, 2021, peacefully in her home surrounded by family after a long battle with COPD. Diana was born June 10, 1958, to Angus and Leona Twitchell in Cottonwood, Idaho. She was the 5th child of a family of 13.

Diana graduated in Hagerman, Idaho in 1977 where she met Rocky Rasmussen. She welcomed her first daughter Tosha in 1978. Tragedy soon followed in November of 1979 due to a house fire that took 4 of her sisters and her baby, Tosha.

Diana battled many addictions in her life, then in 1990 Diana went to treatment and in 1992 she met the love of her life, Douglas Suter, and soon married. In February 1993 they welcomed their first daughter, Karlena, which was a blessing to her life. Later in 1996, they welcomed another blessing to their life, Jayne.

Diana enjoyed spending time with friends and family but her most treasured time was with all of her grandchildren, Amelia, Noralee, Max, Leona, and Evalynn.

Diana was preceded in death by her husband, Douglas Suter; daughter, Tosha Rasmussen; parents, Angus and Leona Twitchell; brother, Danny Twitchell; and sisters, Becky, Nadine, Linda, and Christy Twitchell, and Patricia Bernstrauch.

Diana is survived by her daughters, Karlena (Dustin) Sears and Jayne Suter; brothers, Chuck (Maria) Twitchell, Roger (Trish) Twitchell, David (Nina) Twitchell, and Larry (Shelly) Twitchell; sisters, Mary Moreland and Laura (David) Masonholder; grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.

The funeral service will be held at 2:00 p.m., Saturday, June 19, 2021, at the Messersmith Building at the Jerome County Fairgrounds, 205 N Fir Street, Jerome. Graveside service will conclude at Jerome Cemetery.

Memories and condolences may be shared with the family on Diana's memorial webpage at www.farnsworthmortuary.com.