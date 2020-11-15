Diane Fay Allen

December 6, 1941 ~ November 5, 2020

Diane Fay Allen 78 year old Rupert resident was reunited in heaven with her loving husband on November 5, 2020.

Diane was born on December 6, 1941 in Rupert, Idaho, the daughter of Albert and Lela Plocher. We are convinced that if the Japanese had known of her arrival, they never would have took a shot at Pearl Harbor. The day after she was born the world went to war and she went to work being awesome.

Diane grew up on the family farm north of Rupert with her five siblings. She was the middle child and a best friend to her brothers, sister and about 150 cousins. The Plocher "cousins" and her relationship with her large family were something she cherished. Family was her anchor.

Fun Fact: Diane was a part of Minico High Schools inaugural Graduating class in 1960. An original Spartan and a farmer's daughter. We thought she' d get a kick out of a "Fun Fact" in this obituary.

On February 17th, 1960 Diane married Donald Allen, the one true love of her life. They Shared the rest of their lives together. Best of all they shared that beautiful life with all of us. They showed us daily that marriage is a 100/100 enterprise. They gave their all to one another and to us. Together they raised two sometimes unruly sons, counseled some very patient daughters in law and spoiled seven grandkids and another seven great grands.

Diane had long and successful banking career starting at Idaho First National and eventually…almost 50 years later, retiring from D.L Evans. She loved banking and loved her customers. She considered it an honor to help the people that she grew up with. She knew everybody's name, and everybody knew she cared.

Diane's favorite things were family (especially her brothers and sisters), loving on her grandchildren, drinking coffee, General Hospital, carousing with her Red Hat Gang and buying shoes. Lots and lots of shoes. Lots of shoes.

Our Mom made a difference in this world. She met you where you stood and loved you around your faults. She could be your cheerleader, your counselor or your drill sergeant, whatever it took. You always got her best.

And, she could laugh.

We will miss her terribly and we will strive to carry on her example.

A gathering of friends will be scheduled at a later time. We look forward to sharing our love for Diane with you all then.