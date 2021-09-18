Dianne Kay Ransom Churruca

March 20, 1952 - September 15, 2021

Dianne Kay Ransom Churruca, age 69 of Hagerman, Idaho, passed away at St Luke's Hospital on September 15, 2021 of complications of cancer and CoVid, with her loving husband by her side.

Dianne was born in Twin Falls Idaho to Don and Doris Ransom who preceded her in death.

She was actively involved in the Twin Falls city band for many years. She was a member of the Iris Club and made many quilts for friends and family. Dianne was passionate about spreading the love of Jesus by accepting him in her heart as her personal Lord and Savior and by making HIM her best friend. She talked to Him all day every day.

Survivors include her husband Fred Churruca, sisters Dawna(Dean) Littler, Debbie (Kevin) Eagen brother Robert Donald Ransom. Nieces Darcy and Darby, great-niece, Lucy. Nephew Brian Evans.

Due to CoVid 19 restrictions, no service will be held.