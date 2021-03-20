Dixie Lee Blamires

September 22, 1944 - March 17, 2021

Dixie Lee Blamires passed away peacefully with her daughter, Terisha Jeff, at her bedside on March 17, 2021. Dixie was born to Lois and Shirley Williams in Wendell, Idaho on September 22, 1944. She was the only daughter of four children. Dixie graduated from Twin Falls High School in 1962. She worked as a physical therapy aide for over 50 years with her good friend Dr. Dean Mayes. She had four daughters, eight grandchildren, and three great-grandchildren whom she loved dearly. Her motto in life was to be kind, help others and to keep God in her heart. She loved thrift stores and watching golf. She cherished her family and her best friend Sammy. We know that she is in heaven, met by the angels, having a reunion with the family she loved who have gone before her. She will be greatly missed.

A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, March 27, 2021 at Sunset Memorial Park, 2296 Kimberly Rd. in Twin Falls. There will be a Celebration of Life and reception following the graveside service at the Twin Falls Senior Center 530 Shoshone St. South. Condolences may be left at www.whitereynoldschapel.com