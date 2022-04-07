Dixie Lee Mickelson

November 10, 1948 - March 30, 2022

Dixie Lee Mickelson, 73, of Jerome passed away while peacefully sleeping on the afternoon of March 30, 2022.

Dixie was born November 10, 1948, in Ogden, Utah to Ralph and Emma (Willard) Taylor. She spent her childhood in Plain City, Utah, and graduated from Weber High School in 1967. She became a beautician which allowed her to buy a Ford Mustang and snow ski. Her beautician skills came in handy later in life as she thinned and trimmed the hair of five sons, a husband, her three daughters, and her own hair. Her family was the beneficiary of her talents with a sewing machine and cooking utensils. Mom liked a clean house and made sure we helped her keep it that way.

She married Eugene Cook in June 1972 and they settled in Jerome, Idaho where they raised eight children (the youngest, Rachel passed away at 5 months). She sacrificed her scissors for snotty noses above smiling lips, her mustang for a van, and snow skiing for snowmen and snow angels. Dixie married Willard Mickelson in September 1996.

Mom always had unwavering faith in her Savior. Her faith remained unshaken through her last days. She was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Dixie loved going to church, attending the temple, and reading words of the prophets and apostles in the scriptures and general conferences of the church. Mom was selfless, always. The needs of us kids always came before hers. She was charitable, always. If she had an extra dollar it was spent on someone else, usually one of her children. Late in life, she was known for her walks around Jerome with her hat and a lot of candy to hand out to the kids, neighbors, and even strangers alike. Mom had complete integrity. She was punctual, responsible, and dependable. She knew who she was, a daughter of heavenly parents with inherent worth. This allowed her to not worry too much about the judgments of others. Never was this more apparent to us than when she gave herself a beehive hairdo around 1989.

With all of these Christ-like attributes, one might ask "what's wrong with that Cook kid?" while a more appropriate question might be "what would that Cook kid be like without their mom?" We would be less, no doubt. We owe mom more than we can say or repay. But, we try. Through raising our children, we honor her and her teachings.

Dixie was preceded in death by her husband; parents; brother, Doug Clark; sister, Suzann Stoney; and daughter, Rachel Cook.

She is survived by her children, Inez Allridge (Kevin); Tyson Cook (Valerie); Ronald Cook (Yolanda); Nathan Cook (Hilary); Scott Cook (Jackie); Brett Cook (Kat); and Stephanie Hymas (Jared); brother, Terry Taylor (Kathy); 45 grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.

The funeral service will be held at 11 a.m., Monday, April 11, 2022, at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, Jerome Stake Center, 50 E 100 S, Jerome, Idaho.

Memories and condolences may be shared with the family on Dixie's memorial webpage at www.farnsworthmortuary.com.