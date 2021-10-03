Dollie Adams Egersdorf Aldrich

September 10, 1934 - September 10, 2021

Dollie Adams Egersdorf Aldrich, 87, a resident of Twin Falls and formerly of Gooding, passed away on Friday, September 10, 2021, at her home with family by her side. She was a fighter and had survived cancer back in the late '70s but unfortunately, she was once again diagnosed with cancer in April and this time cancer won. She was a fighter and always looked for the positive in every situation and in everyone. It was extremely rare to not see a smile on her face.

Dollie was born on September 10, 1934, in Lenepah, Oklahoma the daughter of Florene and Charlie Adams. Her mom passed away when she was very young and her grandparents raised her while her dad relocated to the Gooding area. She attended school in Delaware, Oklahoma until her junior year when she joined her dad in Gooding. She graduated from Gooding High School.

She married Floyd (Jerry) Egersdorf on July 5, 1952, in Gooding, Idaho. After Jerry passed away in 2000, she met and married Delmer Aldrich on August 14, 2002, in Featherville, Idaho, who was by her side until she passed away. Dollie spent 69 years living on the property that she and Jerry purchased until her children moved her to Twin Falls.

Dollie worked for Safeway as a meat wrapper for 20 years and continued with the store when it became IGA and then Ridley's Food and Drug as scan coordinator until she retired in 1999. She also managed the movies in six different stores, in six different towns, for many years with the help of family. There were many hours of watching movies to see if the disks were defective.

She was an active member of Red-Hot Mamas (Red Hat Society), and traveled many miles to different Funventions, in and out of state, with her Red Hat Sisters over the years. She always looked forward to the monthly activities they planned. If you had visited her home, you could see she loved being a Red Hatter by all the Red Hat items in her home.

Dollie was a member of the Gooding Hospital auxiliary and loved spending time volunteering in the thrift store. After she married Del, she joined the Gooding American Legion and looked forward to selling poppies each year outside the Post Office.

Family meant everything to Dollie and she attended as many activities as she could for her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She enjoyed camping and spent several summers with a trailer set up at Little Smokey and then later spent several summers with a trailer set up at

at Featherville.

She was a member of the Gooding Methodist Church where she taught Sunday School for many years when her children were young. She was also active with the scouting program the church-sponsored when her boys were young. Dollie attended a Walk to Emmaus and would assist with different walks in some way until she was no longer able to.

Dollie is survived by: her husband - Del (Delmer) Aldrich of Twin Falls; her sons – David W. (Karen) Egersdorf of Twin falls and Steven (Julie) Egersdorf of Heber, Utah; a daughter – Shelly (Kent) Waters of Twin Falls; seven grandchildren – Richard M. Egersdorf, Melody Egersdorf, Suzen Day, David Mathew Egersdorf, Martin King, Jonathon Temes, Karisa Anderson; 12 great-grandchildren and many others who called her mom and grandma.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her sisters – Joyce Chilton and Stella Adams; her brothers – Walter Adams and Raymond Adams; and one great-grandchild - Michael Dean Temes.

A celebration of life for Dollie will be held on Friday, October 8, 2021, at 11:00 am at Demaray Funeral Chapel – Gooding Chapel, with Pastor Amanda Gayle Reed officiating.

A gathering for family members and friends will follow at the United Methodist Church in Gooding.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to North Canyon Medical Center Hospital Auxiliary, Hospice Visions, or United Methodist Church of Gooding.

Condolences, memories, and photos can be shared with the family by following the obituary link at www.demarayfuneralservice.com.