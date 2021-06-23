Don Bohon

June 1, 1936 - June 10, 2021

Don Bohon, 85, LaFollette, Tennessee, died June 10, 2021, in Knoxville, Tennessee.

He was born June 1, 1936, at the home of his grandparents in Paul, Idaho, the son of Jackson and Florence Payne Bohon. He farmed and ranched in Heyburn until his retirement and moved to Tennessee in 2014.

He graduated from Heyburn High School in 1954 and was drafted into the Army in 1959. He was a company armorer with the 5th Infantry in Wuerzburg, (West) Germany where he met his wife, Marianne Fick. They married on November 16, 1962, at Little Flower Catholic Church in Burley and were married 58 years.

He was a 50-year member of Heyburn Masonic Lodge No. 46 and Paul Lodge No. 77, served as master of both lodges numerous times, and held many other offices. He was a member of the Rupert Royal Arch Lodge and the York Rite, received the Distinguished Service Medal, and was a past High Priest of the Royal Arch Masons. He was a Past Patron of the Order of Eastern Star and Past Grand Royal Patron of the Order of Amaranth.

He was a member and elder of the First Presbyterian Church of Burley.

He loved spending time with his wife and children and was active in youth organizations. He served as Chapter Dad for the Mt. Harrison Chapter Order of DeMolay where his service to youth was recognized with the Legion of Honor and Cross of Honor. He also served as Associate Guardian of Bethel #18, Burley, International Order of Jobs Daughters.

He enjoyed hunting and fishing.

Don is survived by his wife, Marianne Bohon, and his daughters and sons-in-law Diana and Jim Farrell and Stephanie Bohon and Tim Worman, all of LaFollette, He is also survived by six grandchildren: Sean Farrell, Logan Farrell, Bethany Jarrett, Richard Green Jarrett, Jessica O'Brien, and Janelle Allison, as well as five great-grandchildren. He is also survived by two sisters, Karen Schweikert and Marcya Cords.

He was preceded in death by his parents, one sister, and one son-in-law.

A Masonic funeral will be performed on Saturday, June 26, at 1 p.m. at the First Presbyterian Church, LaFollette, Tennessee.

Donations in lieu of flowers can be made to the Shriners Hospitals for Children at https://lovetotherescue.org/memorial-gifts/.