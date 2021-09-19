Menu
Don and Clora Conn
1933 - 2021
BORN
1933
DIED
2021

Don and Clora Conn

June 10, 1932 - September 7, 2021 / August 30, 1933 - September 12, 2021

Don and Clora Conn, married for 42 years, passed away in Bend, Oregon, from Covid Pneumonia, Don, September 7, and Clora, September 12, 2021.

Donald Ray Conn, 89, was born June 10, 1932, in Fayette, Pennsylvania, to Harry Russell and Laura Bell Carson Connecticut. Don joined the Air Force at 18, served as a Senior Fire Fighter stationed at Mountain Home, and Andrews AFBs, and was honorably discharged in 1954. He returned to live in Idaho.

Clora Barney Conn, 88, was born August 30, 1933, in Blackfoot, Idaho, to Joseph Theodore Barney and Wyora Yancey Barney. At 7, Clora's family moved to Southern California, where she graduated high school in San Fernando, California. She lived in Van Nuys, California, and Las Vegas, Nevada, until she moved to Twin Falls, Idaho.

Don valued being self-employed. He owned and operated several service stations in Twin Falls, including the first Gulf Station in Idaho. Don and Clora worked together and retired from Bakker Brothers Seed and Bean, Clora as the CFO, and Don purchased an 18-wheeler truck to transport the seed containers to Portland, OR. In retirement, they lived at the Lazy J in Twin Falls, wintered in Southern Utah and Bend, then in 2017, permanently moved to Bend, Oregon.

Don and Clora were married on April 28, 1979, in Elko, Nevada, and sealed in the Boise, Idaho Temple on January 27, 1990. As faithful members of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, Don served as ward clerk for many years, and Clora held numerous positions.

They loved each other's families like their own. Their lineage includes 26 grandchildren, 36 great-grandchildren, and 10 great-great-grandchildren.

They are survived by Don's sisters Eleanor Clem, Shirley Forsythe, and children Sharla Hicks (Ernest), Donette Black (Dennis), Michelle Conn (Eric Buckeye), and Clora's brother Ted Barney (Barbara) and children Danny Florence (Debra), Kathy Florence (Rick), William Kelly, Tammy Arnado, Teresa Collins (Billy).

They were preceded in death by their parents, Don's daughter Linda Malone, brother and sisters Harry Conn, Evelyn Claycomb, Wanetta Grimm. Clora's daughter Laurie Campbell, grandson Robert Larson, sister and brother Barbara Card, Scott Barney.

Family Service, September 23, 2021, 1:00 p.m., Roseburg National Veteran's Cemetery, Roseburg, Oregon.


Sep. 19, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
23
Service
1:00p.m.
Roseburg National Veteran's Cemetery
Roseburg, ID
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
We are so sad to hear about Clora and Don. They were in our ward in Twin Falls for many, many years. We loved spending time with them and visiting. We really missed them after they moved to Oregon. Our hearts go out to the family.
John and Donna Cox
Friend
September 22, 2021
We are so saddened by this news. The Conns lived in our ward in Twin Falls. We dearly loved them. Heartbreaking.
Pat and Jim Gomm
Friend
September 20, 2021
Our deepest sympathy for your losses. Sincerely Therma, Linda, Vicki, Carol, Teresa
Seefried Family
Friend
September 19, 2021
I am just so sorry and shocked that you have lost both of your parents. It just hurts so much to lose a parent but too lose both at nearly the same time is just so sad. Tammy´s and I send you our deepest condolences and our thoughts are with you Sharla and Ernest.
David Eastman
September 19, 2021
