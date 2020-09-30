Dona Kunau

May 29, 1929 ~ September 25, 2020

Dona Kunau, a life-long resident of Burley, died Friday, September 25, 2020, at home.

She was born on May 29, 1929, in Declo, Idaho, the daughter of James Orien (John) and Emma Elizabeth Andersen Ashcraft. She and Glen Kunau, also a life-long resident of Burley, were married on Dec. 12, 1948, at the Kunau cabin in Ketchum, Idaho. They were happily married for almost 72 years.

Together with her husband, they raised five children, Kristie K. Stafford (Ken) of Manhattan, Kansas; Karen Pinder (Philip) of Nassau, Bahamas; Robert James Kunau (Nancy) of Burley, Idaho; Scott Howard Kunau (Aimee) of Star, Idaho; and Richard Glen Kunau of Declo, Idaho, to be successful, smart, well-educated and caring. In addition to raising a lawyer, a nurse, a politician, a computer expert and a rancher/farmer, Dona and Glen taught their children valuable life lessons about empathy, communication, and common sense. They have four grandchildren, Sam, Delaney, Rayn and Hudson.

In addition to being a wife and mother, Dona was also an active volunteer in the Burley community and the Idaho Republican Party. Dona volunteered with the American Cancer Society, giving talks and showing films on the consequences of smoking. She was a Campfire Girls Leader and also a leader for her sons' Cub Scout groups. Dona served on the Burley Public Library Board, and was the Treasurer for the Burley Methodist Church for many years. Dona was a ski instructor for the Pomerelle Ski School for many years, giving up her Saturdays to teach kids how to ski.

Dona served as a State Committee Woman for the Idaho Republican Party and represented Cassia County at state conventions and Idaho at several national Republican conventions. She was named to the Idaho Republican Hall of Fame, and received the award for Outstanding Republican Worker in 1987 from the Idaho State Republicans.

One of her passions was playing bridge, which she did for over 60 years with different Burley clubs. She also enjoyed duplicate bridge, and played with several friends over the years.

The family is thankful for the loving care and attention for both Dona and Glen by their very special care-givers, Tammy Zimmerman, Valle Steube, Lowayne Wall, Brittany Self, Jesse Carter, and Josie Hauser, and to their good friends, Cindy Moyle and Glenda Meacham.

She is survived by her husband; her children and grandchildren; and two sisters, Cheryl Gillette (Jim) of Burley, and Linda McFarland of Lave Hot Springs, Idaho. She was preceded in death by her parents; and two brothers, Kenneth Ashcraft and Donald (Swede) Ashcraft.

The funeral will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, Oct. 2, at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E. 16th St., in Burley, with the Rev. Kenneth Haftorson officiating. Burial will be in Pleasant View Cemetery.

Friends may call from 5 until 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 1, and from1 until 1:45 p.m. prior to the service at the funeral home.

The family recommends memorials be directed to the Shriners Hospital for Children or the Burley Public Library Foundation.

For those unable to attend the funeral in person, a live webcast will be available at rasmussenfuneralhome.com.