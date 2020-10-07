Donald E. VerWey

September 8, 1931 ~ October 3, 2020

Donald E. VerWey, 89 of Kimberly, Idaho passed away at Grace Assisted Living Center in Twin Falls, Idaho, Saturday, October 3, 2020.

Don was born September 8, 1931 in Inwood, Iowa, 2nd son, and the last of seven children born to Jess Bert and Matilda Jensen Verwey. Don's grandparents came to the United States from Holland in the late 1800's. His father was born in Sioux City, Iowa in 1895 and went through the 7th Grade before taking over running his parent's farm.

Don was born at the beginning of the Great Depression. His father was a farmer and landlord and his mother raised her children, cooked and cleaned and cared for all the needs of the boarders in their Boarding House. Times were hard but they were a close-knit family that maintained their core values of faith, family and hard work. Don enlisted in the United States Navy at the age of 18 years and served as a Fireman with the Helicopter Anti-Submarine Squadron Four, stationed in San Ysidro, CA and served during the Korean War.

Don was a talented man with tremendous skill as a Carpenter and was sought after for those skills by many in the Magic Valley to do remodels and cabinet installations. His legacy to the Magic Valley was that he owned and ran Don's Mini Train at Community events, company picnics as well as at Church and family gatherings for many years. Dad would say that he delivered miles and miles of Smiles! Don was an avid camper, fisherman and hunter. Dad always enjoyed a good game of Poker.

Don was raised in the Lutheran Faith and was a long-time member of the Redeemer Lutheran Church in Kimberly, before joining Immanuel Lutheran Church in Twin Falls, to be closer to his children.

Surviving Don are his children, and grandchildren, Eldonna (Roger) Dyer, son Jim (Janet) VerWey, son Kelly (Sheryl) VerWey, grandsons Jess Dyer, Jason VerWey, Travis Martin, Donald Ryan (Hannah) VerWey, Christopher VerWey, Daniel (Penny) VerWey, Haydden Bowman-VerWey, granddaughters Carrie VerWey, Kallie (Kit) Carney, Brianne Veenendaal, and Mallori (Ben) Templeton, great grandsons Estlin Dyer, Shilo Weiss, Austen Martin, Paul Carney, and Donald (D'Artagnan) VerWey and great granddaughters Makayla Mitchell, Madilyn Veenendaal, Kennedy Carney, Brooklyn VerWey, Emmalyn VerWey and Jaeleigh Veenendaal. Also, great great granddaughter, Ellie Weiss.

He was preceded in death by his former wife and mother of his children, Anna Faye Weekes in 2014, son, Russell VerWey, all of his siblings and his grandson, James VerWey, Jr. and granddaughter, Misty Lee VerWey. Don was also preceded in death by his special friend, Gloria Hanes. Don and Gloria had a wonderful relationship for about 10 years. They traveled back and forth to Arizona, had wonderful adventures and shared their love with "Reggie" the Boston Terrier whom they both adored.

Don had many friends and loved ones and he will be missed by all who knew and loved him.

The family would like to acknowledge John Etcheto, P.A. and staff of the Twin Falls Veteran's Clinic, administration and staff of Grace Assisted Living and Memory Care, the very tender, loving and caring staff of Encompass Care Health & Hospice of Twin Falls; and Michael and staff of Orthopro of Twin Falls.

Visitation for Don will be held Friday, October 9, 2020 from 5:00 -7:00 P.M. at Parke's Magic Valley Funeral Home 2551 Kimberly Road, Twin Falls, Idaho. Funeral Services for Don will be held Saturday, October 10, 2020 at 11:00 A.M. at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Twin Falls, Idaho with Pastor Roger Sedlmayr officiating.

Interment will follow at Rock Creek Veteran's Cemetery in Hansen, Idaho where Military Rites for Don will be held. All services and arrangements will be held under the direction of Parke's Magic Valley Funeral Home of Twin Falls, Idaho.

In lieu of flowers, please send donations in Don's name to the Ageless Seniors (Kimberly Senior) Center 310 Main Street N. Kimberly, Idaho 83341.

Those wishing to share memories and condolences may do so on Don's memorial webpage at www.magicvalleyfuneralhome.com.