Donald E. Morrill

1941 - 2022

Our beloved father Donald E. Morrill, 80, of Hansen, Idaho passed away on April 3, 2022. He was surrounded by family in the comforts of his home. He fought a courageous battle with dementia.

Donald was born to C.R. and Faye Morrill in Idaho.

He is preceded in death by his brother Charles E. Morrill of Idaho and his sister Charlene Graff of Idaho.

He is survived by Zella Campbell (Pat Harris) of Idaho and his extended family he is survived by his sister Charleen Nobles of Arkansas, Mari Haynes (Cliff) of Oregon, and brother Marshall Dunagan (Shelley) of Oregon and preceded in death by his sister Melba Christopher of Oregon.

He married Laura on March 23, 1968. They were married forty-three years till she passed away. They raised a beautiful family of five children. Jackie Murphy (Jim) Idaho, Laurie Morrill (Perry Freitag) Idaho, Jarvis Morrill (Becky) Washington, Bethany Nelson (Roger) Idaho, Philip Morrill (Kari) Idaho. They have 17 grandchildren and three great-grandchildren with one on the way. Don and Laura had an adventurous life with farming and ranching. Don logged in Northern Idaho for a short time. He was a self-taught carpenter and helped many family and friends with projects. Don enjoyed get-togethers with his family, especially in his later years. He liked to have BBQs in the backyard with his grandkids. He was an exceptional gardener and always shared the bounties of his garden with friends, family, and neighbors. He always had a handful of sheep and would tell numerous stories of herding sheep as a kid growing up. He loved history, especially the history of Idaho, and collected many books and memorabilia. One very proud moment of his life is when the Greenwood school which attended as a kid and ended up buying, was put on the National Register of Historic Places.

He was a kind and loving person who was devoted to his wife, family, and his God. He will be greatly missed by many. Service 10 a.m. with graveside to follow in Hazelton, Idaho on April 8, 2022, at Rosenau Funeral Home & Crematory located at 2826 Addison Ave. E., Twin Falls, Idaho.