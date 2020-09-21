Donald Ray Buchanan

October 18, 1943 ~ September 17, 2020

Donald Ray Buchanan, 76, a resident of Gooding, passed away on Thursday, September 17, 2020 at St. Luke's Medical Center in Boise.

Donald Ray Buchanan was born on October 18, 1943 in Brownfield, Texas, the son of Raymond Buchanan and Loudell Skains.

He retired from the Idaho Transportation Department in 2002 after 32 years of service. He has been a resident of Gooding for over 50 years.

Don married Sandy O'Leary on August 11, 2016.

He is survived by: his wife – Sandy Buchanan of Gooding; two daughters – Mona (Rocky Anderson) Buchanan of Wendell and Dena (Ken Lab) Buchanan of Boise; three brothers – Eddie (JoAnne) Buchanan of Sherwood, Arkansas, Cliff (Theresa) Buchanan of Fallon, Nevada and Gerald (Debbie) Marshall of Missoula, Montana; one sister – Karen (Tom) Noble of Post Falls; numerous grand and great grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews; as well as special "adopted" son, daughter and grandchildren – Pancho and Veronica Martinez and children.

He was preceded in death by: his parents; daughter – Paula; granddaughter – Cassie; and sister – Linda Hernandez.

There will be a private family viewing and funeral service in Gooding. Inurnment will take place at the Elmwood Cemetery in Gooding.

Cremation and funeral arrangements are under the care and direction of Demaray Funeral Service – Gooding Chapel.

The family requests in lieu of flowers that memorial donations be made to Helping Hearts and Hands in Gooding or a charity of your choice.

Condolences, memories and photos can be shared with the family by following the obituary link at www.demarayfuneralservice.com.