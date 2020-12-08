Menu
Donald Guy Wayment
1952 - 2020
BORN
1952
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
Demaray Funeral Service - Shoshone Chapel
404 West B Street
Shoshone, ID

Donald Guy Wayment

September 7, 1952 ~ December 2, 2020

Donald Guy Wayment, 68, of Richfield, Idaho, passed away on December 2, 2020 at his home surrounded by family.

Don was born on September 7, 1952 to Stan & Lula Wayment of Richfield. The family moved to Burley when Don was in 2nd grade, where he graduated high school in 1971. Shortly after graduation he moved back to Richfield and began milking cows for Wendell & Kathy Johnson and was known as the best irrigator on the Richfield track. He then went on to milk cows for a couple of years for Jimmy & Eunice Powell, before going to work for Wards Cheese, currently known as Glanbia. Don retired from Glanbia in 2019.

Don married Tammy Jones in 1977, while married they had three children Mandy, Heather, & Ryan. They later separated.

Don enjoyed chariot racing, fishing, hunting, and most of all watching his grandkids play sports. You always knew where he was sitting in the stands, as he was quite vocal when supporting them.

Later in life you could find him having coffee with his buddies in the mornings and later in the afternoon playing pool.

He was preceded in death by his father and mother; sister – Alberta; sister - Kathryn; and grandson - Baylee.

Don is survived by his children - Mandy Dawn (Spence) King, Heather Jo (Jason) Perkes, and Ryan Merrill (Dawnyl) Wayment; his brothers - Robert and Richard; and his grandchildren - Taylor, Torie, Hayden, Adyson, Carsn, Madden, and Elijah.

A graveside service will be held on Saturday, December 12, 2020 at 1:00 pm at the Richfield Cemetery in Richfield.

Funeral arrangements are under the care and direction of Demaray Funeral Service – Shoshone Chapel.

Condolences, memories and photos can be shared with the family by following the obituary link at www.demarayfuneralservice.com.


Published by Magic Valley Times-News on Dec. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
12
Graveside service
1:00p.m.
Richfield Cemetery
Richfield, ID
Funeral services provided by:
Demaray Funeral Service - Shoshone Chapel
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
JoAnn L Loveland
December 8, 2020
So sorry to hear this. Our thoughts are with all the family.
Sandra Calkins
December 8, 2020
Corrie Bingham
December 8, 2020
