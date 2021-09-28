Donna Kay Calhoun

November 28, 1946 - September 19, 2021

Donna Kay Calhoun, 74, died quietly with family by her side. She was in mortgage banking until her retirement. She is survived by her children, James (Sheila) Wavra, Lisa (David) Owen; a sister, Linda Powell; eight grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by a son, her parents, and a sister.

A graveside memorial service will be held at 11:00 am, Thursday, October 7, 2021, at the West End Cemetery, Buhl, Idaho. Arrangements are under the care and direction of Serenity Funeral Chapel and Cremation services of Idaho, Twin Falls. Visit her tribute page at [email protected]