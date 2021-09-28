Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Magic Valley Times-News
Magic Valley Times-News Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Donna Kay Calhoun
1946 - 2021
BORN
1946
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Serenity Funeral Chapel
502 2nd Ave. North
Twin Falls, ID

Donna Kay Calhoun

November 28, 1946 - September 19, 2021

Donna Kay Calhoun, 74, died quietly with family by her side. She was in mortgage banking until her retirement. She is survived by her children, James (Sheila) Wavra, Lisa (David) Owen; a sister, Linda Powell; eight grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by a son, her parents, and a sister.

A graveside memorial service will be held at 11:00 am, Thursday, October 7, 2021, at the West End Cemetery, Buhl, Idaho. Arrangements are under the care and direction of Serenity Funeral Chapel and Cremation services of Idaho, Twin Falls. Visit her tribute page at [email protected]


Published by Magic Valley Times-News on Sep. 28, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
7
Graveside service
11:00a.m.
West End Cemetery
Buhl, ID
Funeral services provided by:
Serenity Funeral Chapel
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Serenity Funeral Chapel.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.