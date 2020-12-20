Donna Jean Draper (Rosentreter)

December 11, 1950 ~ December 4, 2020

Donna Jean Draper (Rosentreter) of California passed away on December 4, 2020. Donna was born on December 11, 1950 to George and Naomi Rosentreter in Libertyville, Illinois. Donna spent her early years attending school in Johnsburg, Illinois. When Donna was 9 her family moved to California.

At the age of 17 Donna met Brad Fair, they were married in 1967. They spent the early part of their marriage in Nampa, Idaho. They welcomed 3 children Dena (Jammie) Bingle of Reno, Nevada, Darren (Rebecca) Fair of Kimberly, Idaho, and Michelle (Colton) Bartlett of Twin Falls, Idaho. They spent the rest of their marriage residing in Nampa until Brad's death in 1986. Donna spent those years caring for her children and working at various companies.

In the midst of Donna's grief and sorrow, she found comfort in her best friend, James Draper. Donna & James feel deeply in love. They shared a bond that was irreplaceable. Their love for each other was endless and undeniable. They were married in 1990. They welcomed a daughter, Kimberly (Crispin) Mendoza of Visallia, California. Donna & James moved to Wendell, Idaho where they spent many years enjoying their lives. They enjoyed their lives filled with love and lots of laughter. They made many lifelong friends that would become a part of their family. Donna spent many years supporting her children and grandchildren. She was always there to cheer them on at sporting events, plays, and extracurricular activities. James was the coach and Donna was the cheerleader! She was their biggest fan. Donna was always there for her children and grandchildren. She was always there to listen and she gave the best advice! She always taught them to love everyone equally, to have kind hearts, and to be humble. James passed away in 2005. Donna's life would never be the same. A piece of her heart left with him.

Donna spent the remainder of her life living between Idaho and California where she could watch her family and continue to grow. She had many wonderful grandchildren and many loving great-grandchildren who loved and adored her. They called her GG, since she was too young to be a great grandmother! She shared a close and special relationship with each of them. Donna had several nieces, nephews, cousins, aunts, and uncles. The relationship that she shared with each of them was filled with so much love.

Donna was known for her sweet and gentle disposition. Anyone who was blessed to know her, loved her. Donna was a loving and loyal wife, mother, grandmother, and friend. Her laughter was contagious. When she entered a room her astonishing beauty and grace would draw everyone's attention right to her. Donna could often be found listening to music and singing her heart out. Music was her love language! To say she will be missed is an understatement. We are all left with a small void in our hearts. We know Donna is with her love, James. They are holding hands and riding the wind together.

She is proceeded in death by her parents George and Naomi. Her beloved husband James. Her Brother George Rosentreter, and her mother in law Shirley Draper.

She is survived by her children Dena (Jammie) Bingle of Reno, Nevada; Darren (Rebecca) Fair of Twin Falls, Idaho; Michelle (Colton Bartlett) of Twin Falls, Idaho; and Kimberly (Crispin) Mendoza of Visalia, California. 14 grandchildren and 17 great grandchildren. Her sisters Janet and Brother Gary. As well as many nieces, nephews, and cousins.

A celebration of life will be held in Wittier, California at a later date.