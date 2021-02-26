Menu
Donna Morton
1941 - 2021
BORN
1941
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Demaray Funeral Service - Gooding Chapel
737 Main Street
Gooding, ID

Donna Morton

February 26, 1941 - February 18, 2021

"Spread the joy" was Donna Morton's favorite saying, and she tried to do so, whether she felt like it or not. Donna Kay Morton was born on February 26, 1941 in Gooding, Idaho. She transitioned from this life on February 18, 2021 at her daughter Misty's home in Eugene, Oregon, though Gooding was her home.

Donna was a generous woman who looked for ways to sprinkle others with a little bit of extra goodness. Whether that be through the Nickle Toys program she ran for a decade, to ensure all children received presents for Christmas, to serving on the board of the Idaho School for the Deaf and Blind, paying for strangers' coffees at Chimney Creek drive-thru in Gooding, to mothering community kids and stray animals alike. She was a giver.

In her younger days she loved ceramics, sewing clothes, playing piano and dancing. While in Oregon, she spent time as a secretary at the Oregon Tax Commission and the Department of Human Resources, and a homemaker. Once she returned to Gooding she worked as a bookkeeper and for the Chamber of Commerce, in addition to many volunteer positions. She loved her hometown and raised money to plant flower boxes all along Main Street.

Donna loved doves and hummingbirds; she could be found conversing with them daily from her own patio perch, the old, blue smoking chair. She was compassionate, non-judgmental and offered a listening ear to those in need. Morton's Oasis was known, not only as a place to gather with friends, but a place of immense beauty. Her flower gardens were magazine worthy, and she cared for them like children. Mom loved her treats - daily mochas, cookies, cakes, and she was known for her infamous candy drawer – a favorite among adults, and her grandchildren alike.

When her beloved Duke passed away in 2013, a piece of her went with him. We celebrate not only her life, but her reunion with Dad. She is survived by her beloved pug, Lilly, sons Duke and Lute, daughters Misty, Mira and Satya, and seven grandchildren: Connor, Hana, Dylan, Nile, Marina, Jacob, and Kai.

We look forward to a celebration of her life this summer in Gooding, Idaho.

Condolences, memories and photos can be shared with the family by following the obituary link at www.demarayfuneralservice.com.


Published by Magic Valley Times-News on Feb. 26, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by:
Demaray Funeral Service - Gooding Chapel
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Was sorry to hear about Donna. I enjoyed watching the family come and go all the time and take such good care of her. I know that you will miss her, it´s always very hard to loose a parent. God comfort and bless you! By reading her obituary, I would say, she had a very full and enjoyable life!
Judy Line (neighbor in Yachats)
February 26, 2021
Donna was a special lady in so many ways. So generous and kind. I was blessed in knowing her. My condolences to her family.
Kathie Boian
February 26, 2021
