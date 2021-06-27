Doris Elaine (Hobdey) Cox

July 4, 1928 - December 2, 2020

Doris Elaine (Hobdey) Cox, 92, a resident of Fairfield, drifted peacefully into eternal rest on Wednesday, December 2, 2020, in Ketchum, Idaho.

Doris was born on July 4, 1928, two miles north of Bliss, Idaho at her grandmother's home where the family had gone during the Camas Prairie winter. Doris was the second of four daughters born to John and Nellie Hobdey. Raised on Corral Creek and with no boys in her family, Doris learned at an early age, the hard work of a farm. She attended a one-roomed schoolhouse in Corral where she and her sisters rode their horse five miles to attend summer school. She graduated from Camas County High School in 1946.

Doris met the love of her life, Donald Cox at Leavell's Rodeo in 1947. They married on July 16, 1948, at the old Methodist Parsonage in Fairfield. Doris and Donald built their home on the west side of Fairfield from the old Daniel's School House where they raised their five children, Ken, Linda, Gary, Steve, and Janet. Donald passed away in 2011. She continued to reside in their family home, living there for 72 years.

Doris did many odd jobs to help raise the family including a waitress, lunch lady, hardware store clerk, flagger for a crop duster, caregiver for elderly members of the community and finally working as a clerk for the Post Office, retiring in 1990 after 25 years of service.

Doris' kindness and giving nature touched many whether it was a meal for anyone and everyone and quilts for every occasion. She thrived in organizing family reunions and events and had a way of keeping all the family members close. She was the 'Kool Aid' mom for the neighborhood and mom and grandma to many others. For over nine years she hosted a Sunday breakfast for the family and anyone who wanted to stop for a visit.

Doris was always looking out for her community and volunteering wherever she was needed. For years she kept the flowers on Fairfield's Main Street watered and flourishing. She was an avid quilter, quilting at the Camas Senior Center and always having one on the frames at home. She was a member of the American Legion Auxiliary for 69 years and person of the year for Camas Chamber and the Gooding Elks.

Doris is survived by: her sons - Ken (Bonnie) of Fairfield, Gary (Carma) of Kuna, Steve (Bobbie) of Fairfield; her daughters - Linda Thomas and Janet (Matt) Croner both of Fairfield and 17 Grandchildren, 33 Great-Grandchildren, one Great-Great Grandson. (and many more that called her Grandma).

Remembering her love and kindness to all that she touched.

A Celebration of Life Breakfast will be held Sunday, July 4, 2021, from 9:00 to Noon at 323 West Willow, Fairfield, Idaho.

Condolences, memories, and photos can be shared with the family by following the obituary link at www.demarayfuneralservice.com.