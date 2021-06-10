Menu
Doris Chamberlain Hunsaker
1931 - 2021
BORN
1931
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home
1350 E 16th St
Burley, ID

Doris Chamberlain Hunsaker

August 15, 1931 - June 8, 2021

Doris Chamberlain Hunsaker, an 89-year-old lifetime resident of Rupert, passed away and was reunited with her sweetheart, Ross, on Tuesday, June 8, 2021.

Doris was born on August 15, 1931, to Ira LeGrand and Dora Frances Moncur Chamberlain. She was the eighth of 13 children and grew up in a loving home. Doris worked in a variety of places in the area from King's Department Store to a dress shop on the east side of the square.

During high school, she loved to perform with her friends in a vocal sextet and they were often asked to perform at functions in the community. One of her favorite things was to attend both church and big-band dances held at the Y-Dell Bowl. It was at one of these dances where she met Ross Hunsaker, the love of her life, and we know they are dancing together now.

Doris and Ross were married on February 28, 1950, in the Salt Lake Temple and soon welcomed four children into their home; Bruce, Deon, Sheryl, and Karleen. Being a mother and homemaker was the joy of her life! She worked in a scale house during harvest and then began doing payroll for Amalgamated Sugar Company. Together, she and Ross started a grand farming adventure, Mainline Ranches, Inc. As they grew sugar beets, wheat, and potatoes, Doris jumped in and handled book work drove 10-wheelers, and even Steiger tractors. She loved to read, to watch flowers bloom, and to observe birds and squirrels. Her greatest joy was her family.

Doris was an active member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. At the ripe old age of 11, she served as secretary of the Sunday School until she graduated from high school, and then in Primary and Cub Scouts. As a member of the stake Relief Society board, she created and enjoyed lifelong friendships. Doris had a deep and abiding testimony of her Savior, Jesus Christ, and His Gospel. When Ross was severely injured in a snowmobile accident, she tenderly cared for him night and day for 22 months until he passed away. She was a quiet example of service, kindness, and unconditional love.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Ross; parents; brothers and sisters, Jack (Etta), Lola (Don) Whittaker, Vern, Verl, Marjorie, Donald Clyde, Lawrence, Marion, Jerry, and Richard Chamberlain; brothers-in-law, Blaine Rasmussen, Richard Paoli, C. Roy Jensen, Fred Barras, and Alan Dale Hunsaker; and a sister-in-law, Velda Barras.

She is survived by her brother, Rex Chamberlain; sister, Marie (Duane) Trebilcock; sisters-in-law, Bhu Kam Chamberlain, Lois Rasmussen, Shirley Paoli, Carole Jensen, Nelma (Lewis) Abrams, Beth (Dennis) Loosli, and Susanne Hunsaker; and her children, Bruce (Becky) Hunsaker of Burley, Deon (Blaine) Cook of Rupert, Sheryl (Darrell) Koyle of Rupert, and Karleen (Bruce) Stevens of Bountiful, Utah. In addition, she was blessed with 35 grandchildren; 63 great-grandchildren, with one on the way; and six great-great-grandchildren, with one on the way. Although, any friends of her grandchildren and great-grandchildren left her home as an honorary grandchild. She also had two very special friends, Mary and Gene Phillips.

The funeral will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, June 12, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints - Rupert West Stake Center, located at 26 S. 100 W., in Rupert, with Bishop Derik L. Smith officiating. Burial will be in Rupert Cemetery.

Friends and family will be received from 5 until 7 p.m. Friday, June 11, at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E. 16th St., in Burley, and the church on Saturday, from 1 until 1:45 p.m. preceding the service.

The family suggests memorials be directed to the Minidoka County Senior Center, 702 11th St., Rupert, ID 83350.

A webcast will be available at rasmussenfuneralhome.com.


Published by Magic Valley Times-News from Jun. 10 to Jun. 16, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
11
Calling hours
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home
1350 E 16th St PO Box 878 , Burley, ID
Jun
12
Service
1:00p.m. - 1:45p.m.
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints - Rupert West Stake Center
26 S. 100 W., Rupert, ID
Jun
12
Funeral
2:00p.m.
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints - Rupert West Stake Center
26 S. 100 W., Rupert, ID
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
I am sorry for your loss. Doris always seemed to remember me after all these years. She always seem to have a smile and a kind word for me as a teenager , a mother or as a grandmother. What a beautiful example of a mother and wife.
Vicki Hansen
Friend
June 11, 2021
We´re sorry for the passing of your mother. She and Ross were good friends of my parents and they enjoyed many good times together.
Rell and Sanie Baker
June 11, 2021
Dear Family, We were sorry to hear about Doris. It's hard to say goodbye, but only for a time. I'm sure she is having a wonderful reunion with Ross and the other family members plus so many friends. We send our deepest sympathy.
Zella and Newell Christensen
Family
June 10, 2021
