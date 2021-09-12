Doris Smalley Meierhoff

July 23, 1929 - April 5, 2020

Doris Smalley Meierhoff, 90 of Buhl, Idaho passed away April 5, 2020. Doris was born July 23, 1929 in Buhl, Idaho. She was the second child of Ralph and Laverna (White) Smalley.

Doris grew up on a farm south of Buhl, she would enjoy swimming in the canals and riding her horse. On October 12, 1949 she married Ray Meierhoff. Together they had three children together. Doris worked at Green Giant, Snake River Trout and at Weavers Produce. Doris enjoyed knitting, crocheting, ceramics, playing the piano, and painting. She belonged to the Art Guild and was president for a while.

Doris enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren. Some of her grandchildren thought of her like a mother and have fond memories of her.

Doris is survived by her children all of Buhl: Daniel (Carolyn) Meierhoff, Dale Meierhoff, and Larena (Richard) O'Quinn; grandchildren, Chris, Amy, Jarrett, Gabe, Debbie, Phil, Frankie, Amber and Ashley; great grandchildren, Ethan, Zachary, Alexis, Gabriel, Idalis, Briseis, Phoenix, Kaleb, Xavier, Andrew, Mia, Kayla, Tristan, Mason, and Preston; step great grandchildren, Malienah, Levi, and Kyle; and great great grandchildren, Yaretzi and Kaiser.

Doris was preceded in death by her parents, Ralph and Laverna Smalley; her brother, Ladd Smalley; and her granddaughter, Stephanie Meierhoff.

A memorial service will be held 2:00 p.m., Saturday, September 18, 2021 at Farmer Funeral Chapel, 130 9th Ave. North, Buhl. The family is requesting everyone who can attend the service to wear their masks. The service will be livestreamed on Farmer Funeral Chapel's Facebook page.

Memories and condolences may be shared with the family on Doris' memorial webpage at www.farmerfuneralchapel.com.