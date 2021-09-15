Doris Margaret Romero

July 26th, 1931 - September 11, 2021

Doris Margaret Romero, 90, passed away at her home surrounded by love on Sept. 11, 2021. She was born on July 26th, 1931 in Oakland, California. She grew up in California where she attended school. Her favorite subjects were spelling and recess. She loved when they would have spelling bees because she knew she would win.

She met her husband Jose "Ray" Romero in California at the bowling alley. She played on a bowling league and in her words "he had his eye on me for quite some time, but I had to play hard to get." She later married Ray in Nevada. They were inseparable and they loved each other very deeply. Doris and Ray moved to Idaho in 1983 after he retired. They enjoyed their cute home in Paul, Idaho. She would later describe these years as "the best years of her life." Ray ended up passing away in 1987. Doris's heart was broken and it took her some time to get back into the swing of things. She took one day at a time and her motto for her life became "today and tomorrow are a new day."

She spent the rest of her years being a social butterfly. Whether it was going to the wayside café or stopping by Allstate she was always making others smile. She enjoyed taking care of her yard, and going to and having yard sales. She enjoyed learning new hobbies. She loved to gamble and enjoyed all of her fun trips to Jackpot. Later when it got to be too much for her to go to Jackpot she would buy scratch tickets and would giggle as she scratched each one. Two weeks before she passed she was able to go on one of her last adventures gambling. She smiled to whole way and luck be the lady, she won!

Doris was very independent. She had been through so much in her life that it was important to her to remain as independent as possible. Doris had a heart of gold and wanted those around her to feel loved. Her laugh was contagious and she always had a joke to tell. Doris was able to go out of this world and into the arms of her loving Heavenly Father while still being at home. Which is what she wanted.

She was loved by many and will be deeply missed. We would like to thank Intermountain Home Health and Hospice for their help in Doris's final days.

She is survived by her sister Helen, her sister Marge, and her brother Carl. She thought the world of her siblings and looked forward to talking to them every day on the phone. She is also survived by many, many, friends that were like family to her. Until we meet again our dear friend.

There will be a small funeral service that will be held at 2:00 p.m. Friday, September 24, 2021, at the Paul Cemetery. Services are under the direction of Joel Heward Hansen Mortuary.