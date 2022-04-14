Dorothy Mae Burney

September 18, 1932 – April 12, 2022

Dorothy was born in Twin Falls to John and Lena Boehm on September 18, 1932. She grew up in Twin Falls with her younger brother James Boehm and older sister Irene Lewis. She met Clyde Burney in Buhl and they married on December 8, 1952. They had two children – Barbara McCarthy and David Burney. She enjoyed going to yard sales and wintering in Yuma, Arizona. Dorothy worked at Roger Brothers, Haney's, and retired from Universal Frozen Foods.

She is survived by daughter Barbara McCarthy (Kent) of Meridian and son David Burney (Mickey) of Twin Falls. A sister Irene Lewis (Merril) of Arco. four Grandchildren - Lisa Burney of Twin Falls, Mindy Barsness (Eric) of Mountain Home, and Matt McCarthy and Katie Miedema (Adam) both of Meridian. Great-grandchildren – Mercedes and Hunter Webb of Mountain Home. Taylor Wills of Twin Falls and Nathan, Theo and Henry Miedema of Meridian and many loved nieces and nephews.

She is preceded in death by her husband Clyde, son-in-law Kent McCarthy and brother James Boehm.

The memorial service will be held Saturday, April 16, 2022, at 10:30 a.m. with a luncheon to follow at Parke's Magic Valley Funeral Home 2551 Kimberly Rd Twin Falls, Idaho. A viewing for family and friends will be held Friday, April 15, 2022, from 5 - 7 p.m. also at Parke's Magic Valley Funeral Home.

For those wishing to share memories and condolences online please visit: www.magicvalleyfuneralhome.com