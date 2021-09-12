Dorothy Alice Eagle

November 20, 1930 - August 29, 2021

Dorothy Alice Eagle, 90, of Edgewood, New Mexico, and formerly of Hagerman, Idaho, went to her eternal rest on Sunday, August 29, 2021.

Dorothy was born in Boston, Massachusetts on November 20, 1930, the daughter of Joseph Lynch, a WW I veteran, and Dorothy Chessman Lynch of Somerville, Massachusetts. She was devoted to the love of her life, Robert Eagle, a Navy veteran, and her five children. After nearly 60 years of marriage, Robert preceded her in death in 2012. She was also preceded in death by her parents; and brothers, George, Robert, and Joseph.

Dorothy is survived by her children, Wayne (Sheila) Eagle of Pine Valley, California; Kevin (Gina) Eagle of Suffolk, Virginia; Cynthia (David) Eagle-Ervin of Edgewood, New Mexico; Donna Eagle (Norm) of Las Vegas, Nevada; and Carol (Randy) Comer of Edgewood, New Mexico; 12 grandchildren; and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Funeral Mass was held at Lady of Mt. Carmel Catholic Church in Moriarty, New Mexico. Dorothy was laid to rest at Elmwood Cemetery, Gooding, Idaho.

Memories and condolences may be shared with the family on Dorothy's memorial webpage at www.farnsworthmortuary.com.