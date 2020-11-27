Dorothy Lydia Hough Scott Howard

July 24, 1921 ~ November 20, 2020

Dorothy Lydia Hough Scott Howard of Buhl went peaceful to heaven on November 20, 2020 after 99 years of life.

Dorothy was the second born child to Wilmer and Ozetta Hough July 24, 1921 in Twin Falls. She was born and raised in the same home her entire childhood. Dorothy went to school in Twin Falls where she attended Bickel Elementary School. She began her first job at the age of 15 where she made $2.50 a week. She worked at the Silver Inn CarHop to help support her family after the death of her father. This is where she met the love of her life; Paul William Scott Jr. (Scotty).

Dorothy and Paul were married in 1942. They moved to Kimberly where they farmed 160 acres for the first ten years of their marriage. In 1953 they had an opportunity to purchase a milk route in the Buhl area. A home came with the purchase of the milk route. This is the home they raised their family in and the same home that Dorothy lived in until her fall in February of this year. Dorothy worked for the R & R café, Safeway and The Buhl Pharmacy. She retired in 1983 from The Buhl Pharmacy after eighteen years.

After Paul's death in 1962 she married Neil Oscar Howard. In more recent years Dorothy loved spending time in her weekly Bible study, pinochle club, dancing, lunch with friends and spending time with family. Her sweet smile and loving heart will be greatly missed by all who entered her life.

Dorothy is survived by one daughter, Shirley (Calvin) Wilde of Buhl, one grandson, Scott (Jackie) Wilde of Alaska, two granddaughters, Sandy Areman and Sandie (Russell) Beams of Twin Falls, four great grandchildren and 4 great great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband Paul Scott, her sixteen year old son (Richard), husband Neil Howard, sister and best friend Ozetta Arlene Todd and her oldest daughter Sharon Areman.

Special thanks to Autumn Breeze and Hospice Visions staff for the care you provide the last few months.

Visitation will be held on Wednesday, December 9, 2020 from 10 - 11 A.M. at the Buhl First Christian Church 1005 Poplar Street, Buhl, Idaho. Funeral services will follow at 11:00 A.M. with Interment following at the West End Cemetery in Buhl. Those who wish may share memories and condolences on her memorial page at www.magicvalleyfuneralhome.com.

Arrangements are under the direction of Parke's Magic Valley Funeral Home of Twin Falls.