Dorothy Marie Ehlers

January 24, 1921 ~ October 31, 2020

Dorothy Marie Ehlers died on October 31, 2020. She was born on January 24, 1921, in Gladstone, Nebraska, the youngest of two children, to August and Sena Ude. When she was a teenager the family loaded all their possessions on a small truck and moved to Twin Falls, Idaho, where they re-established a new life as a farming family. August, Sena, Lesley and Dorothy remained in Twin Falls for the rest of their lives.

On December 10, 1941, Dorothy married Irvin Ehlers at Immanuel Lutheran Church. Together they owned and operated a dairy farm south of Twin Falls. The center of her life was her personal relationship with God; it guided her as a daughter, a wife, a mother, a friend, and a member of her church and community. Irvin and Dorothy were a hardworking team on the farm - she was a full-time partner from raising calves to growing and preserving fruit and vegetables, to nurturing and supporting their children (Betty and Kenneth). In every way, Dorothy always did her part. As a Lutheran and member of Immanuel, Dorothy held numerous leadership positions at both the congregation and district level. Many remember fondly Sunday afternoon visits from 'the Ehlers' just when they needed it most. Get-together's, picnics and dinners over the years in her home featured family, friends, and newcomers alike. Ceramics, sewing, local charities including many years as a volunteer Pink Lady at the Twin Falls County Hospital filled her and those who benefited from her generosity with a sense of joy.

Dorothy is preceded in death by her husband of nearly 79 years, Irvin Ehlers, and her son, Kenneth, her parents, August and Sena Ude, and her brother, Lesley. She is survived by her daughter Betty (Russell) Prough, her daughter-in-law Jill Ehlers, grandchildren Jennifer (Andrew) Prough Richter, Kimberly (Kent) Prough Anness, Cherie Ehlers, Nicholas (Elizabeth) Ehlers, great-grandchildren Philip Anness, Emmett Richter, Bechler Ehlers, and Traila Ehlers. The entire family wishes to express special thanks to Dorothy's niece, Sharon (Larry) Koldewey, Jane Kaes, Diana Wilcox, Lois Anderson, Shirley and Dean Ruhter, Pastor Roger Sedlmayr, and others of whom we are unaware for their visits and support. Finally, the care from the Bridgeview staff and the Hospice Visions team truly demonstrated love for Irvin and Dorothy and guided us through the end of life process. Thank you to all.

Visitation for Dorothy will be held Tuesday, November 3, 2020, from 5:00-7:00 P.M. at Parke's Magic Valley Funeral Home 2551 Kimberly Road, Twin Falls. The funeral will be Wednesday, November 4 at 11:00 at Immanuel Lutheran Church at 2055 Filer Avenue with a viewing beginning at 10:00 and a graveside service at Sunset Cemetery following the service. The service will be live-streamed. The family requests that in lieu of flowers, memorials in honor of Dorothy be sent to The Lutheran Hour.

Webcasting link: https://youtu.be/TTY5HJQSr7A