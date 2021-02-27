Menu
Dorrell Reed Hansen Jr.
1929 - 2021
BORN
1929
DIED
2021
Dorrell Reed Hansen, Jr.

1929 - 2021

Dorrell Reed Hansen, Jr., 91, died on February 23, 2021 at St. Alphonsus Hospital in Boise, Idaho. He was holding hands with his wife of 73 years when he died. Dorrell fought a short battle with the disease Myasthenia Gravis.

Dorrell was born in Bingham, Utah to Dorrell Reed Hansen, Sr. and Myrtle Mulliner. He was the first of their five children. Shortly after his birth the family moved to Shoshone, Idaho where Dorrell attended school through high school, lettering in sports.

He married his high school sweetheart, Clara Boesiger, and they started moving around and having a family. Dorrell started with United Airlines in Twin Falls, Idaho in 1951. He transferred with United to Bakersfield, California, then to Dayton, Ohio and finally to Modesto, California. Dorrell served part time as a reserve Deputy Sheriff in Ohio and in Modesto, and then became a full time Deputy Sheriff in Stanislaus County California in 1965. His career at the Sheriff's Department included Detective Sargent and an instructor at the police academy.

After he retired in 1980, Dorrell and Clara moved back to Idaho on to a small acreage outside of Gooding that only had a shed and a travel trailer. It was here that they built their own home and converted 20 acres of sagebrush into a desert oasis that had animals, flower gardens and endless adventures for their grandchildren and great grandchildren. During that time Dorrell substitute taught in Gooding Schools and worked as a part time Deputy Sheriff in Lincoln County. In 2003 they moved off the farm into Gooding. There Dorrell started attending St. Elizabeth's Catholic Church and became a 4th degree member of the Knights of Columbus. They moved to Boise in 2016 to be closer to their children.

Dorrell is survived by: his wife of 73 years – Clara; daughters - Teresa Schoolcraft (Daryl) of Middleton and Darlene Clemens (Dale) of Modesto California; son - Dorrell III (Kay) of Boise; son-in-law - Thilo Bendix of Sonora, California; 9 grandchildren, 16 great grandchildren, and one great-great granddaughter.

He was preceded in death by: his parents; one brother; three sisters; son – Randy; daughter - Lucille Bendix; and a great grandson - Trenton Cockayne.

A private family service with burial will take place at the Shoshone Cemetery in Shoshone with a memorial service to be held later when it is safe to do so.

Funeral arrangements are under the care and direction of Demaray Funeral Service – Shoshone Chapel.

Condolences, memories and photos can be shared with the family by following the obituary link at www.demarayfuneralservice.com.


Published by Magic Valley Times-News on Feb. 27, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by:
Demaray Funeral Service - Gooding Chapel
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Dear Clara and family, I just recently (RESCO)heard the new of Dorrells passing. Some of my best memories of the department are working with him. He was always encouraging with all around him. My most sincere sympathies, Rod Wells
Rod Wells
Work
June 14, 2021
