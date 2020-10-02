Dorren Marion Page

March 25, 1935 – September 28, 2020

Twin Falls - Dorren Marion Page, 85 of Twin Falls, passed away September 28, 2020 at her home.

Often when asked how she was doing, Doreen would answer, "I'm doing alright." And surely now she is as she has returned home to our Heavenly Father. Born in Lethbridge, Alberta Canada on March 25, 1935 to Henry Harry and Emilie Katherine (Katy) Helmer, Doreen accompanied her parents to Idaho when she was nine years old. She learned the value of work on the farms her father workedanaged. When her parents traveled to visit relatives, she and her twin sister, Loreen, were left in charge of their four siblings, the house and outside chores. Doreen enjoyed cooking and maintaining a household. She was able to maintain her own home when she married Hyrum Lynn Page on August 12, 1952. Early in their married life, they purchased a farm where they could teach their four children core values such as work, responsibility, and self-reliance.

To assist her spouse, she worked from time to time outside the home. One job she held which she enjoyed was working in the Burley Jr. High lunchroom as a cook.

Doreen could often be found staying up late sewing a costume for a play or a dress for a dance. She thoroughly enjoyed cooking for family and friends. It was her gift to others. She made homemade root beer, ice cream, hand dipped chocolates, cakes, cookies; and every week several loaves of bread fresh and hot out of the oven found their way into lunch boxes for sandwiches and accompanied most meals. And she was always collecting a new recipe to be tested. She enjoyed gardening, reading current events, and going to yard sales with her father.

After her divorce from Lynn, she held several jobs to support herself. The job she enjoyed the most was assisting seniors in nursing homes/retirement facilities. She earned her CNA and was most proud of this accomplishment (secondary to raising her family). She worked at several different facilities and loved helping the senior members of her community.

Following her retirement, she worked as a Foster Grandparent for 14 years. Here she helped elementary school-aged children to read as well as assist teachers with various tasks. Her last two years of work she volunteered as a Senior Companion and once again found herself working with the senior community, which she so enjoyed.

Doreen was preceded in death by her parents and two brothers, David Helmer and Gordon Helmer.

She is survived by her four children Linda (David) Lawson, Linnet Mecham, Lynn Leon Page, and Priscilla (Kevin) Boyle, as well as three siblings: Loreen Maxey (her twin sister), Marlene Hale and John Helmer, as well as ten grandchildren and ten great grandchildren.

A viewing will be held on October 4, 2020 at White-Reynolds Funeral Chapel located at 2466 Addison Avenue East from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm. A graveside service will be held for family members only at West End Cemetery located in Buhl, Idaho. Condolences may be left at www.whitereynoldschapel.com.

We wish to thank Dr. Nathan K. Allen and Visions Hospice for the exceptional care they rendered on her behalf.