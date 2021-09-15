Menu
Douglas Arthur Albertson
1938 - 2021
BORN
1938
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Bella Vista Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc. - Bella Vista
2258 Forest Hills Blvd.
Bella Vista, AR

Douglas Arthur Albertson

November 12, 1938 - August 26, 2021

Douglas Arthur Albertson, 82, of Bella Vista, Arkansas passed away peacefully on Wednesday, August 26, 2021, after a brief illness.

Doug was born November 12, 1938, to Burnard and Edith (Wright) Albertson in Twin Falls, Idaho.

Doug lived his early years in Buhl, Idaho, where he was president of his high school class, president of the Methodist Youth Fellowship, and president of Thespians. He achieved Life Rank in Boy Scouts, one rank short of Eagle. In the summers, he worked as a firefighter for the Idaho National Forest Services.

After high school and serving in the Army, Doug attended The College of Idaho, California State University at Sacramento, and the University of Arkansas, receiving a bachelor's degree in biology and social studies and a master's degree in education. Doug believed strongly in the power of education, as many of his students and colleagues have attested to.

Doug's teaching career covered elementary school through community college and the University of Arkansas. He taught biology and social studies to high school students. He was school principal in elementary, middle, and secondary schools.

Doug was credentialed in counseling for students from kindergarten through 12th grade. He also had an Administrators' Certificate in School Administration. He had teaching credentials in Idaho, California, and Arkansas.

Doug met the love of his life, Joan Reid, while he was teaching at the Community College in Rogers, Arkansas, and she was a night student. His love for Jo lasted through his last breath. His last words spoken were of Jo and his love for her.

His bowling and golf buddies will miss him.

Doug is survived by his wife Joan; her children, Carey Reid (Dana) of Ft. Worth, TX, and Kathy Hensin; his brother Kenneth (Judy) of San Diego, California, and nieces Janis Workman of Lafayette, California, and Pamela Carpenter of San Diego, California. He is predeceased by Joan's son Kevin Reid whose wife Susan resides in Sacramento, California.

A memorial service will be held Saturday, September 18, 2021, at 1:00 p.m. at Bella Vista Funeral Home, Bella Vista, Arkansas.

Condolences may be expressed at www.funeralmation.com.


Published by Magic Valley Times-News on Sep. 15, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
18
Memorial service
1:00p.m.
Bella Vista Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc. - Bella Vista
2258 Forest Hills Blvd., Bella Vista, AR
Doug was awesome!
Student
School
March 23, 2022
It is my wish to extend sympathy to Doug´s family at this time. It was very touching to read of his love for his family and for education. As I grew up in Buhl, I remember the respect people, including my parents, Don and Mary Ruth Miller had for Doug, his parents, and his brother.
Glenda Miller
September 15, 2021
